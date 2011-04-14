

Herman Shaw, pictured at left, President of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation; Robert Wetzel, center, former President and CEO of TheBANK of Edwardsville; and Thomas Holloway, right, current President and CEO of TheBANK, pose for a picture to honor TheBANK's recent $400 donation to the Foundation.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., April 14, 2011 . . . As part of its ongoing tradition of community support, TheBANK of Edwardsville recently donated $400 to Lincoln School Alumni Foundation (LSAF) for a total contribution of $3,500 since September of 2010.

The LSAF was established in 1986 to enhance the educational opportunities for the youth in the Edwardsville District 7 school district. For 25 years the Foundation has provided assistance to other organizations in the community and to all segments of the student population.

“TheBANK has given our organization this kind of support since we started more than 20 years ago,” said Herman Shaw, president of the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation. “If we didn’t have the support like we’ve been fortunate to get from businesses like TheBANK of Edwardsville and the people of this community, we wouldn’t be able to reach out to the children of District 7 the way we’ve been able to for so long.”



The LSAF’s accomplishments include: awarding LSAF Scholarships and Jackson/Lucco Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000; providing exposure to positive role models such as the Harlem Globetrotters, stage plays and Tour Black Chicago; establishing and continuing to sponsor evening tutoring services; providing students with information on other scholarship and financial opportunities; sponsoring chaperoned trips for students to Chicago and other places of interest in order to provide an experience with the broader world in an educational format; conducting educational and informational workshops; and more.

“We make it a point of pride and emphasis to give back to our communities,” said Thomas Holloway, President and CEO of TheBANK of Edwardsville. “It really is an honor to help an organization like the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation, which provides such a great service to its community.”

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.45 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com

