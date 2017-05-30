EDWARDSVILLE - Four high school seniors from throughout the Metro East were recently selected to receive college scholarships through TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program. Each will receive $2,000 per year for four years of education.

Kelly Bonk from Edwardsville High School, Emma Mattix-Wand from Marquette Catholic High School, Annie Maynard from Alton High School and Jill Ann Buettner from Belleville West High School, were chosen as the 2017 scholarship recipients. The recipients were selected from a large group of applicants based on their positive leadership and character in both academic achievements and community activities.

“TheBANK of Edwardsville established this scholarship program 17 years ago as a commitment to the education of our future leaders,” said Kevin Powers, President and CEO of TheBANK of Edwardsville. “We are very proud of the accomplishments of the students who were selected from this year’s impressive pool of applicants, and we look forward to watching them progress through college and enter the workforce. Congratulations to the students for all of their achievements thus far.”

TheBANK introduced its Community Scholarship Program in August of 2000, pledging $1.3 million toward scholarships to be awarded over 30 years to graduating seniors of local high schools. The Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation, which is governed by a board of local residents, administers the program with a selection committee which interviews the finalists and selects the final scholarship recipients.

As in years past, the selection committee evaluated the applicants on academic achievements, leadership and character exhibited both at school and in extracurricular activities. Selection criteria also included leadership in community activities as well as the positive impact the students have had on others.

This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Kelly Bonk, Edwardsville High School: Kelly will attend the University of Denver, where she plans to study Biology and Pre-Med. She is the daughter of Laurie and Alan Bonk;

Emma Mattix-Wand, Marquette Catholic High School: Emma will attend Loyola University of Chicago, where she plans to study Theater and Musical Theater. She is the daughter of Paula and Gerry Mattix-Wand;

Annie Maynard, Alton High School: Annie will attend Illinois State University, where she plans to study Accounting. She is the daughter of Kim and Jeff Maynard; and

Jill Ann Buettner, Belleville West High School: Jill will attend Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she plans to study Elementary Education with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Jo Ann and Michael Buettner.

TheBANK’s Community Scholarship Program was created as part of the American Bankers Association’s “Banks of Promise” effort, which is the banking industry’s pledge toward Colin Powell’s “America’s Promise – Alliance for Youth.” TheBANK has committed to America’s Promise by partnering with not-for-profit organizations, athletes, mayors, governors, teachers, college professors and others to benefit youth through a variety of sponsorships and donations.

