ALTON - Allow us to put a brand new designer purse on your arm! Purses can empower. They are a symbol of economic independence, women’s uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from a sick child to a flood and her ability to pull off a fabulous, put-together, head-turning look. Since the YWCA is all about women’s empowerment, we want to celebrate the relationship between women and her purses by helping to find homes for 30 beautiful designer handbags and accessories.

The YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the fourth annual fabulous Purse Raffle. A $10 donation will ensure that you are in the running for up to 30 purses and accessories. Tickets are on sale now through October 31, 2015. A designer item will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in the “hat” and will be eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home a beautiful purse!

Brand new for 2015, the YWCA is featuring an additional raffle of an amazing Michael Kors purse with accessories in our YWCA persimmon color. Raffle tickets for this empowering ensemble are available for only $1.00 now through November 29. The drawing will be held on November 30.

How can you get your tickets? Tickets are available from 11:00 am-6:00 pm at the YWCA, from YWCA board members and at volunteer locations around town. Your donation will directly support Women’s Empowerment initiatives at the YWCA. Women don’t miss this opportunity for a designer item for yourselves, and men this is a wonderful chance to win a very nice gift for a special woman in your life!

Women love clothes, make-up and shoes,

But when it comes to handbags it’s impossible to choose.

Let our Purse Raffle cure those blues with the perfect purse to empower you!

For more information, rules and regulations contact the YWCA at (618) 465-7774. Proceeds will benefit YWCA women’s empowerment initiatives.

Scheffel Boyle, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, an independent accounting firm, will verify and supervise the drawings.

Established in 1918, the YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. Its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The Alton YWCA serves communities in southwestern Illinois. For more information, visit www.altonywca.com

