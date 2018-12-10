GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee will be volunteering with The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto on December 13th. The Young Adults Committee will create a step by step agenda and instructions for the students at the Boys and Girls Club to enjoy a hands-on STEM-based activity.

The Young Adults Committee is made up of one Junior and one Senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. These students participate in a volunteering experience with five of The RiverBend Growth Association’s Non-Profit Members once a month from December through April. The Young Adults Committee also hosts a fundraiser where the proceeds made are split between one of the students on the committee in the form of a scholarship and a donation to one of the Non-Profits they choose to volunteer with.

The Young Adults Committee selected to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto because this is The Clubs 50th Anniversary year and they provide a much-needed service to over 250 youth ages 6-18 every day at their Bethalto location. Their programs include: a summer program, after-school homework help, STEM, character development, healthy lifestyles programming, and they provide their members with a safe, fun place to go so they are not at home unsupervised. If selected for the donation raised by the Young Adult Committee students, the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto will have extra funds to accomplish their goals of hosting successful events, raising awareness in the community, and buying healthy snacks to give out in their afterschool program.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

