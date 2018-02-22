ALTON - Robert Wadlow was a typical Alton teenager, except for one thing - his enormous size.

Some may not know this, but Robert Wadlow was the world’s tallest Boy Scout ever. He loved scouting, the outdoors, camping and Scout activities.

He was 7-foot-4, 272 pounds when he took Tenderfoot Scouting tests for Troop 1 in Alton.

He officially joined the Boy Scouts in 1931. Robert Wadlow wore size 25 shoes when he entered Scouting; and his neckties had to have 6 to 8 inches added to them.

When Robert camped with the Scouts two tents had to be end to end for Robert to sleep. He also had to sleep on two beds.

Robert loved Scouting and being a member of his troop and being one of the boys. The Scout leaders and the others in the troop treated him not as a giant, but just as one of their own. Of all his activities in his short life, Scouting was one that meant the most to Robert.

