ST LOUIS, MO— Nearly 3,000 cyclists are expected to raise more than $2 million to change the world for people affected by MS at Bike MS: Gateway Getaway taking place Sept. 12-13. Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and previously held in Columbia, Missouri, is the premier fundraising cycling series for anyone seeking a personal challenge and a world free of multiple sclerosis. All participants have access to bike mechanics, support vehicles, rest stops every 10 miles, a finish line celebration and much more.

The two-day ride will start and finish both days at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The beautiful campus will also provide a home to the charity event’s festival area and camping accommodations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lewis and Clark Community College and the Metro-East community,” said Jamie Mealey, chair of the Bike MS Planning Committee. “The route will take cyclists along the river bluffs, over the Mississippi River into Missouri, and wind back into Illinois. Whether you’ve biked this area once in your life, or once every weekend, you’re going to find something new along your ride while supporting a great cause.”

The location change from Columbia, Missouri to the St. Louis metro area will not change the purpose of the impactful ride, but will bring the event closer to home for many participants who live in the St. Louis area.

“People ride in Bike MS because they have a personal connection and commitment to fighting MS, and we’re giving them the opportunity to express their support as we always have. While the route will be different, the goal is the same: a world free of multiple sclerosis,” Mealey said.

WHEN: Sept. 12-13, 2015

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit http://gatewaymsbikeride.org , or call 1-800-344-4867

WHY: Each person affected by MS can live their best life with more connections to information, resources, and others with shared experiences.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The Society mobilizes people and resources to drive research for a cure and to address the challenges of everyone affected by MS. In 2014, the Society invested $50.6 million to advance more than 380 research projects around the world in order to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. Through its comprehensive nation-wide network of programs and services, it also helped more than one million people affected by MS connect to the people, information and resources needed to live their best lives.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system, interrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

