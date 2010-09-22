Junior League of Greater Alton is having a Kidpalooza Sale Saturday, October 16 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. A wide selection of children's items will be for sale including: clothes, furniture, games, toys, shoes, and accessories. The age range for these items will be from infants to teens.

The Kidpalooza Sale will be located at the 12th Street Presbyterian Church in Alton. Proceeds benefit Junior League of Greater Alton which allows them to continue their focus on fundraising and service project efforts dealing with issues surrounding the well being of children in our community.

For more information, contact Cami Giertz at Giertz1998@yahoo.com or 467-9599. If you are interested in becoming a vendor for this event, fill out and return the Vendor Application Form.

