All Wildlife Command Center St. Louis Cash Quest Treasures Have Been Found!

The winner – Matthew Graham – found 4 of the 12 treasures, qualifying him for the Multiplier Prize Drawing.

A total of 6 people found all 12 treasures.

For the Cash Quest’s finale Graham will draw from ten envelopes with 10 multipliers inside (1-10), then multiply that number by the amount he has won for his new prize total, ie: 4 Boxes = $400. If he draws a "10" in the envelope, then the $400 converts to $4000 increasing his prize by $3600.00!

The Wildlife Command Center $10K St. Louis Cash Quest Began July 1 and ended on July 12 with a possible Grand Prize of $10K available.

400-500 treasure hunters participated, either individually or in teams of up to 6 people

Twelve treasures, worth $1200 dollars in cash combined, were hidden at the following 12 secret locations across the Greater St. Louis MSA:

Mammoth State Park

O’Fallon Park

Deer Creek Park

Emmerger Park

Pleasant Valley Nature Park

Mini Ha Ha Park

George Winters Park

Joachim Loop Trail

Spanish Lake Park

Bangert Island

Sculpture park

Henry Shaw Greenway

Origin of Cash Quest

Cash Quest was created by Michael Beran, the owner of the Wildlife Command Center. Michael is an avid fan and player of Pokemon Go and noticed how much fun kids were having at a local Easter Egg Hunt when the idea hit him to create something that could bring that type of joy to adults and get whole families active in the outdoors. After a year of people being locked away on their homes dealing with the pandemic he thought a treasure hunt would be a fun way to get people back out into nature with their family and friends to embark on real life adventures.

“I rescue people from wild animals daily, I am in tune with nature, I read animal body language and animal signs. Getting people, the public out in nature may stimulate a sense of involvement. Wildlife Command Center is a conservation, nature-based business, and bringing nature back to the public is a key to our success.” – Michael Beran

About Wildlife Command Center

Wildlife Command Center is committed to providing safe wildlife rescue. Michael Beran, Chance Beran and their team have been practicing bare hands rescue for animals such as bats, squirrels, skunks, and hawks since Wildlife Command Center began. We have rescued hundreds of animals.

About Michael Beran

Michael E Beran is a native to Louisiana, born in 1965 he moved around with his military family until 1972 where they made residence in Deville, Louisiana. Michael was literally raised in the swamps of Louisiana and he called Catahoula Swamp his playgrounds. His love for animals, animal training and rescue got him involved in film and TV in the 2000's, since then he has developed that love for animals into a company that services the entertainment industry and homeowners alike.

