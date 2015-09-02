(EDWARDSVILLE, IL) A fun-filled night of fashion will take place at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on Saturday, September 19th as the Friends of the Wildey welcomes Sarah Stallmann, Fashion Editor for ALIVE Magazine and Style Director for St. Louis Fashion Week.

Sarah will serve as the evening’s host and will introduce fresh fall fashions from 12 Metro-East shops and local designers such as:

What to Wear

Glik's

Mr. Anthony's: The Private Collection

Live' Salon

Cato

Evolution (Ali Mefford)

Designs by Cassidy Winters

Lillian by Design

hazel2blue

The Clothes Line Boutique

Pairabelles

Chantel Paris Couture

My Mother's Dress

More than 120 women and men from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community will model. Before and after the runway presentation, a pop-up boutique and trunk show will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third floor of the Wildey. The boutique will feature fashions, jewelry, works of art, and cosmetics from local boutiques and entrepreneurs. Area favorites featured at the Pop-Up Boutique include The Clothes Line Boutique, Live' Salon, Mr. Anthony's, Pairabelles, Lillian by Design, Chantel Paris Couture, hazel2blue, CS Gems, Saving Grace, The Gingham Garden, Seeds of Blessing, A Stranger View, One of a Kind, All About Accessories, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Juice Plus. The Fashion Show will also feature the live music of award-winning Carrie Andreas. Carrie is a two-time National Finalist in the Colgate/Texaco Country Showdown and holds the title of the first ever Branson Idol. She is also the lead singer for the St. Louis band, Carrie and the Catapults.

Sarah Stallmann brings a unique perspective to ALIVE Magazine’s fashion content by utilizing her expertise in several fields, including personal and editorial styling, design, writing, buying, and retail management. She is an active influencer and supporter of the arts, assisting in creative collaborations with fashion designers and photographers, providing support for events in St. Louis and beyond, and elevating the regional fashion community through her personal style blog, The Wicked Wallflower.

Standard tickets with a promotional gift bag for the event are $20 - $25 and can be purchased online at www.wildeytheatre.com. For $50, VIP guests receive preferred seating, a 6 p.m. pre-party meet-and-greet with Sarah Stallmann and complimentary Hors d'oeuvres as well as a deluxe VIP Gift Bag. The Pop-Up Boutique also opens at 6 p.m. and the Fashion Show begins at 7:15 p.m. All tickets allow access to the Pop-Up Boutique and the Fashion Show. The event is sponsored by attorneys Kathleen Buckley & Bridget Buckley of Taliana, Buckley & Asa.

The Fashion Show is co-presented with Tamra Coldren and Sue Papajcik, Independent Sales Directors for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 North Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information about this event, contact the Wildey Theatre at 618-307-1750.

