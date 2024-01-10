HIGHLAND - “The Voice” Season 24 runner-up Ruby Leigh is back in the Riverbend with a show at the KC Hall in Highland.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, you can enjoy dinner, the show and a meet-and-greet with Leigh herself. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets cost $50, or you can come for the show and meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. for $30.

“I knew from the very first time I heard her sing that she was going to eventually be pretty big,” said Vicky Tift, owner of Old Time Pub in Highland.

Tift met Leigh when Leigh was 13. Tift saw a video of Leigh singing and immediately booked her at Old Time Pub. Over the next two years, Leigh played at the pub every month. During her time on “The Voice,” Tift and her regular customers would gather at the pub every week to watch Leigh, now 16, perform.

“It was just such an awesome experience to listen to her grow over those two years’ time,” Tift said. “We had Ruby watch parties all through ‘The Voice’ and everything and honestly, there’d be ten of us sitting there crying right along with her dad. It was pretty emotional for us to watch…It was almost like watching your own kid grow.”

Leigh was scheduled to play again at Old Time Pub in December, but she had to cancel her performance because she was still competing on the show. When they rescheduled for Feb. 3, Tift realized they would need a bigger venue, so she decided to collaborate with the KC Hall.

On Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, people can enjoy a “Ruby and Reba Karaoke Night” at Old Time Pub to celebrate Leigh’s tenure on Reba McEntire’s team on “The Voice.” In the morning on Feb. 3, Tift will host a Valentine’s Craft Show at the KC Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a social hour at 4 p.m. Tift and Dave Gall, the KC Hall’s general manager, hope to welcome out-of-town guests to Highland for these events.

“We hope it would be a good benefit to us because we’re looking for bookings and stuff all the time,” Gall said. “Bringing somebody in like that would get our hall out into the public to see what we’re like.”

Ticket holders can enjoy a meet-and-greet with Leigh after the show. There are 200 tickets still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, email vtift@yahoo.com or visit HighlandKC.org.

“We just enjoy Ruby so much. We’re hoping to get her back again soon,” Tift added. “She is really way beyond her years.”

