The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department are seeking vendors for the upcoming Fall Corn Festival to be held on Saturday, September 26 from 11 am – 5 pm at Glazebrook Park located at 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL. This is an old-fashioned fall festival with inflatables, games, vendors and fun for the entire family. The Great Godfrey Maze will be open during the festival and will continue to remain open until 10 pm. Once again, the annual Little Miss & Mister Maze contest will be held at 4 pm, for all children ages 2-10. Winners will receive a prize package and free tickets to the Great Godfrey Maze. Contestants must be pre-registered with the Parks Department by September 18 to participate. The Parks Department will also hold a CORN COOK OFF contest at 3:00 pm in conjunction with the Fall Corn Festival. All entries must contain corn and must be registered with the Parks Department no later than September 18, 2015. Further details on the Fall Corn Festival and contests can be found on the Village website www.godfreyil.org or by contacting the Parks Department at 618-466-1483.

The Godfrey Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the 2015 Volleyball Clinic for children ages 6-13 years. Youth will have fun while building self-esteem and basic volleyball skills with individual practice and team play. This instructional clinic teaches boys and girls the basic skills of serving, setting, spiking and passing through games and drills. Participants may register during regular business office hours Mon-Fri, 8 am – 5 pm, registration forms are available in the office or on the website www.godfreyil.org. Registration continues through October 23, 2015. For questions please call the Recreation Office at 466-1483.

