GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has partnered with CivicPlus®, their website provider, to implement its mass notification software solution. The mass notification system, called CivicReady, will be able to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed residents via email, text message, and voicemail to keep people safe and informed. In an emergency, community members subscribed to the system will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.

“After researching many of the local government mass communication options, CivicReady offered the most user-friendly, comprehensive way to connect with residents in the Village,” said Nicole Dicks, Communications Manager. “From urgent notifications to routine communications, subscribed citizens can select how they would like to be informed and what information they would like to receive,” said Dicks. CivicReady will be used in conjunction with Notify Me® email alerts that residents can continue to subscribe to for website update notifications.

To subscribe to the CivicReady Mass Notification System, Glen Carbon residents are being asked to visit the Glen Carbon website at www.glencarbonil.gov and select Alerts & Notifications under the Your Community page. There will also be open enrollment sessions offered at the Senior Center and at Village Hall for anyone with questions about CivicReady or wanting sign-up assistance. Within minutes, residents can subscribe to receive the notifications they deem most important, with notification settings that can be changed at any time. For anyone wanting assistance, the first sign-up session will be at the Glen Carbon Senior & Community Center on Tues., Jan. 23 from 2 – 4 pm.

Cari Tate, CivicPlus Solutions Director, is proud to partner with the Village of Glen Carbon to help them accomplish their public safety goals. “CivicReady is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments and we continually invest in our products, such as our Mass Notification software, to strengthen and transform how governments serve and communicate with their residents,” said Tate.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the CivicReady Mass Notification System or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is a technology company focused on building trust in government by fostering consistently positive digital experiences for residents and staff. With over 12,000 global customers, CivicPlus solutions are used daily by over 100,000 administrative staff members and over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone. For more information, visit civicplus.com.

More like this: