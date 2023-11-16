GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon kicked off their inaugural Hometown Heroes Banner Program by hosting a social hour at the Glen Carbon Fire Station on Wed., Nov. 15. Families that purchased Veteran banners were invited to attend, along with the Veterans being recognized. Banners will adorn Main Street in Glen Carbon for two consecutive years, during the Veterans Day and Memorial Day holidays.

Local businesses showed their support for area Veterans by donating refreshments. Sam’s Club donated a sheet cake and Scooter’s Coffee treated guests to hot cocoa with whipped cream. Scooter’s also donated gift cards as attendance prizes. Over 50 people attended the event and many were lifelong Glen Carbon residents. Fire Chief Jason Whitaker, Village employees and Mayor Bob Marcus were also in attendance.

Mayor Marcus was impressed by the event’s turnout. “It’s nice to see so many of our community come together tonight and visit. Many people here either know each other or have stories that connect them to each other. Tonight was a great opportunity to honor our area Veterans, past and present,” said Marcus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, there are 21 Veteran banners on Main Street. Sherrie Hickman, owner of Creative Options, designed the artwork for the banner.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about Village initiatives and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit the Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

More like this: