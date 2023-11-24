GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon and the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum are hosting Glenfestival of Trees to kick-off the holiday season. Individuals, groups and businesses have adorned the museum with decorated trees and wreaths to be displayed during the Christmas season. The festive greenery will be available for viewing from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Businesses are also encouraged to provide an informational table with materials about their organization or company that can be exhibited next to their holiday décor. Visitors can tour the museum during special evening hours throughout the holidays and will vote for their favorite wreath and tree with prizes awarded. All proceeds go towards future events at the Heritage Museum and Yanda Cabin.

Samantha Doolin, museum coordinator, is pleased that many area organizations, businesses and individuals are participating in the event, celebrating its second year. New this season, Doolin added a holiday sing-along on Saturday, Dec. 9th to add to the museum’s festivities. “Tessitura Music will be filling the museum with holiday music on Saturday and the local Kiwanis is sponsoring cinnamon-sugar pretzel bites from Pretzel-Pretzel,” said Doolin. “Free to the public, the sing-along is a perfect opportunity to visit the museum and vote on your favorite lighted tree or wreath,” added Doolin. The Tessitura Music sing-along is happening 5pm – 8 pm on Dec. 9.

Guests can visit the museum and vote on their favorite Glenfestival of Trees’ décor during normal museum hours from 9am – 3pm Monday through Thursday and again on Saturdays. The museum is closed on Fridays and Sundays. Extended evening hours have been added on Saturdays throughout December from 5pm – 8pm. Visit the Glen Carbon website at www.glencarbonil.gov under the Village Events tab to learn more.

Other seasonal events include the Lighted Christmas Parade happening on Dec. 2 at 7pm and Santa at the Yanda Log Cabin on Dec. 3 from 3pm-5pm. Free pictures with Santa will be available at both events. Make sure you follow Village of Glen Carbon on their Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages to stay up-to-date on current news and events.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the Glenfestival of Trees event or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

