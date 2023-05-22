GLEN CARBON - 2023 marks the 131st year for Glen Carbon Homecoming, happening on Fri., June 16th and Sat., June 17th. The Glen Carbon Community Events Committee (CEC) is seeking nominations for a Grand Marshal for this year’s homecoming parade and additional parade participants are also encouraged to apply. Participation in the Glen Carbon Homecoming parade is free for local organizations, groups and businesses.

Nomination forms for Grand Marshal are available on the Village website at www.glencarbonil.gov under Latest News and Updates. Nominees are accepted based on their exceptional volunteerism efforts in the community and volunteer forms must include specific examples. Grand Marshal nominations must also be willing to act as Grand Marshal and be available at 5 pm on Sat., June 17, 2023, to lead the parade. More information is available on the Village’s website.

Article continues after sponsor message

Main Street in Glen Carbon will be closed off to accommodate the parade and weekend activities, which include a carnival, food vendors and live music nightly. The parade route procession begins at New Bethel Church at 5 pm and continues to School Street. This year, there is also a pet-friendly section of the parade and neighborhood HOA’s are being asked to submit a parade float to compete with other HOA’s in the Village for an award. If you would like to participate in this year’s homecoming parade, please visit the website at www.glencarbonil.gov under the 2023 Homecoming tab for a form or contact Trina Vetter at tvetter.tv@gmail.com for more information.

This year’s homecoming theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming” and live music includes The Dirty Muggs on Friday night and Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians on Saturday night. On Saturday, there will also be a fireworks display you won’t want to miss! You can learn more about the event, vendors and sponsors by visiting the Village website at www.glencarbonil.gov.

More like this: