EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton will conduct a "Village Spring Cleanup" beginning April 26 and ending April 30.

Beginning Monday, April 26, during your normal garbage pick-up day that week, residents may put out bulk items and general rubbish and junk not suitable for garbage pick-up. (Items not allowed: electronics, tires, shingles, car parts, concrete, hazardous materials such as oil, paint, asbestos).

Trash trucks may pick up some of the items during their normal pick-up; a village dump truck will follow along with the garbage route picking up other items. Depending on the volume, items may be picked up a day or two later after the trash. In order to have additional items picked up during this week, your extra items must be in the area your normal trash is located by 6:00 A.M. on your normal garbage day the week of April 26.

April 26-30, the Village Drop-Off Center, located at 4th & Playground Court, behind the Municipal Garage, will be open Monday-Friday from 7:00 A.M.-2:30 P.M. and Saturday from 8:00 A.M-11:50 A.M. at no charge for VILLAGE RESIDENTS ONLY. Proof of residency is required (including, but not limited to, a valid and current driver's license or state ID, utility bill, occupancy permit).

