BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto has teamed up with First MidAmerica Credit Union and St. Louis Regional Airport to bring a fireworks celebration to Bethalto.

The fireworks display will take place on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. The launch site for this year’s display has changed from the usual location to afford a safer event for all. The fireworks will be launched from inside St. Louis Regional Airport.

“There will be no parking on Route 111 on the day of the event. All vehicles parked on Illinois Route 111 will be towed at the owner’s expense. Route 111 from Bender Avenue to Airline Drive will be barricaded and closed at 8:35 p.m. until the end of the fireworks display, so get to your parking and viewing sites before 8:35 p.m. to avoid delays and congestion.” Bethalto Police Department said.

St. Louis Regional Airport Authorities will mow the grassy areas owned by the authority near Bender and Route 111 as well as the areas behind QuikTrip and Arby’s to offer sitting/viewing from those sites. Parking is at a premium so get out early and be patient.

This year there will be no festival prior to the fireworks like years past. This will just be a fireworks show.

The Bethalto Fire Department will have firefighters close to the launch site to make sure everything is safe. They will also be helping Bethalto Police Department with blocking roads.

Last year the firework show was canceled due to COVID-19 so officials are expecting a bigger turnout this year.

