BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto recently updated their website, www.bethalto.com, while some features remain the same Mayor Alan Winslow said it was time for an upgrade.

"The old site was kind of dated," Mayor Winslow said. "It was great when it was first constructed but over the years, as things progress, we felt it was not as complete as it could have been. This new site just has so much more information, to me, it's really amazing how much more we've been able to get on there."

Some information and features remain similar to the previous site, however, Mayor Winslow highlighted the addition multiple videos and photos allowing visitors of the site to get a nice glimpse of the village.

"There's also a new scrolling banner at the top of the page, so if we have any emergency alerts or big news that we need to get out," Winslow said. "We also have more news links for different events going on in town. With just a single click people are able to get to information for everything going on in the village."

Mayor Winslow commended Riverbender.com for "great work" on the new Bethalto website.

"The staff at Riverbender.com were great to work with, especially Pat Schwarte who spent a lot of hours working with us to get the site built just the way we wanted it," Winslow said. "We couldn't be more pleased with the end result."

The new website isn't the only thing changing in Bethalto, Mayor Winslow said the community will be celebrating the grand opening of the new splash pad in the coming months.

"The splash pad is just about finished, it will be open for Memorial Day weekend," Mayor Winslow said. "We're getting pretty close to finishing the ball fields off of Stadium Drive, those will be ready for play this year. There's a lot of things starting to come together all at once."

Click Here to check out the village's new website and to find out more about events going on in Bethalto like the Rotary Easter Egg Hunt and the Lifebrook Church Easter Festival at Central Park on Saturday, March 31. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at noon followed by the Easter Festival until 4 p.m.

