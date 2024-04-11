ST. LOUIS – The Upper Mississippi River Restoration project titled “Piasa and Eagles Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project” has been taking place eight miles upstream of Alton, since 2021. The islands, owned by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, are managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through a cooperative agreement.

The focus of this project is to deepen both side channel and backwater habitats and create three new islands, all of which will benefit a multitude of fish and wildlife. The project will also enhance boating access from Piasa Creek to the Mississippi River.

The continuing work will focus on dredging the side channel between Illinois Route 100 and Piasa Island. The dredged material is being used to fill rock rings to create the three new island habitats. The construction of this project is scheduled to conclude in 2025.

During construction, the river will remain open to recreational users. However, construction equipment and dredge pipe marked with orange pipe floats may block portions of the side channel.

The Piasa and Eagles Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project is funded by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For more information on this and other Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program projects, please visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental-Stewardship/Upper-Mississippi-River-Restoration/

