The United States Air Force Band of MidAmerica has played around the world including for Pope John Paul II, General Colin Powell, Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as well as with the iconic Bob Hope. This Friday, July 3, they will be playing the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

“We are honored to have the Air Force Band play in Alton”, said Mayor Brant Walker. “The event is free and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy Fireworks on the Mississippi than to do it on the Alton Riverfront with the Air Force Band”.

Alton’s own The Wherehouse Project will start the free concert with hits from 6pm – 7:30 pm with country and classic rock hits. The Air Force Band will take the stage shortly thereafter. From 6pm-10pm a “Children’s Village” will have five different inflatables, air brush face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon artists for a small fee. “Last year the kids’ offerings had lines literally from the start to the end. This year we’ve doubled everything to reduce the lines and have set affordable prices.” said Tom Hawkins, Amphitheater Commission Chairman.

“In addition to the music and Children’s Village we’ll have food and drinks available for purchase including cotton candy, kettle corn and funnel cakes as well as the customary fair food”, said Hawkins.

“Thanks to our sponsors we are pleased to offer this free evening. Without our sponsors and the support of the City of Alton we wouldn’t be able to do this. Last year we had many people who offered a donation, and we will make that available again, but it is not required for entry.”

“VIP seats are the only thing that cost. For $25 you get a chair, parking spot and access to the VIP tent but there is no charge to sit on the lawn”, Hawkins said.

The Fireworks on the Mississippi is sponsored by Coors Light, 7up, Argosy Casino, Alton Center Business Park, Ameren Illinois, The Bank of Edwardsville, Nautilus, Atlantis Pools, Gerard Fischer American Family Insurance, Coleman Campers, Republic Services, Alton Marina, Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota Scion, Quality GMC, MidAmerica Bank, Alton Memorial Hospital, Landmark Realty, Christmas Wonderland, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, Advantage News, Traube Awning, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, St. Peter’s Hardware and Rental, CNB Bank and Trust, Arrow Signs and Simmons Hanley Conroy.

For more information please visit www.libertybankamphitheater.com

