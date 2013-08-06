The Christian Ministry Explosion, which is now called The U.N.I.T.Y., organized this event to bless people with free food, games and school supplies; all during a carnival and concert sponsored by the community.

The goal of the event is to touch the world by setting a platform for Christians to use their gifts and talents to bless the body and community.

The carnival, games, and food is to attract the community, the night will hold praise and worship to minister to the saved the non-saved people in the community.

The U.N.I.T.Y. evolved from Transformers United for Christ International Outreach Ministries Church, ministered to by Apostle Drakeford. The ministry is driven by God and his spirit and truth. The event will be at Transformer’s Church - 1145 College Avenue, Alton, IL, 62002. If you have not been to one of the UNITY’s event, you are missing out. We welcome anyone back that has been before, come expecting to be moved by GOD and touched like never before.

