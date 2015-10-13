GLEN CARBON - For many expectant mothers and fathers, seeing their child through one standard 2D ultrasound at their stale, cold doctor’s office is sometimes the only opportunity to meet their babies before their birth.

With the advanced technology available at The Ultrasound Zone, expectant parents are offered a whole new look at their unborn child in 3D.

Located in Suite 3 at 20 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon, The Ultrasound Zone provides an experience like any other to new parents and their families. Guests are welcomed into a large family-room like environment where owner and ARDMS certified technologist Regina Maxeiner assists in getting the perfect images of their newest additions. The room has the ability to accommodate groups of over 10 for events like gender reveal parties before it gets too stuffy.

“Sometimes, the babies do get a little camera shy,” Maxeiner said. "We have had groups of around 20 people before."

With over 18 years experience as a sonographer, Maxeiner captures beautiful 2D, 3D and even 4D images of unborn babies while they’re in their mother’s womb.

“2D ultrasounds are the standard images like you would receive in the hospital,” Maxeiner said. “The 3D ultrasounds are where you can see the baby’s facial features, hands and feet more clearly. The fourth dimension is movement.”

Co-owner and Regina’s husband Henry “Max” Maxeiner sings his wife’s praises, stating that she is the best ultrasound technician around the area. Humbled by her husband’s remarks, Max reassured her with over the 10,000 ultrasounds she has conducted in her career, she has a great track record for being correct about the child’s gender.

Those interested in receiving a 3D or 4D ultrasound should schedule their appointments around week 23 or 24 of pregnancy at the earliest, as the baby's’ facial features are typically defined. If one wishes to see what their child will look like just a month or so before it is born, scheduling the appointment at 36 weeks is the best opportunity to get a clear shot of the baby’s full and beautiful face.

Wishing to keep the gender of the child a surprise until its birth? No problem, as Maxeiner can accommodate any requests to keep the areas that determine gender out of the scope of the ultrasound during the appointment.

“I have had to tell people that their doctors were wrong about the gender of their baby before,” Maxeiner said. “It can get pretty emotional.”

The Ultrasound Zone provides six different ultrasound packages that range from $60 for standard 2D ultrasounds for gender revealing to their 3D/4D Ultrasound Ultimate Staging Package. This package contains a six 20-minute ultrasounds beginning at 14 weeks, as well as the a teddy bear that contains the sound of your baby’s heartbeat, a DVD containing the 4D ultrasound sessions, CD of the 2D/3D images, printed thermal prints, a mom-to-be gift bag, and much more for the price of $500.

As elective ultrasounds are not covered by most insurances, The Ultrasound Zone offers specials and packages that can fit any budget. Discounts are also available for families with parents in active military, law enforcement and firefighter services. Whatever package one chooses, the opportunity to meet one's child before their birth can truly be priceless.

For more information regarding scheduling appointments, packages and frequently asked questions about the experience at The Ultrasound Zone, please visit their website at www.theultrasoundzone.com or call 618-288-3315.

