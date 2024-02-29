PIASA - Senior guard Haley Stormer is the kind of player every team wants to make it successful, her coach Darren Mosley said.

Haley is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Coach Mosley said Haley was a senior and rated as just "a great kid."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"She is the ultimate teammate," he added. "She did whatever it took to make us successful."

Haley scored 60 points on the season and averaged 2.5 rebounds a game. Her coach said she always guarded the opponent's best perimeter player and did things for the team that sometimes don't show up in the stat sheets.

Again, congrats to Haley on her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

More like this: