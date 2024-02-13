RIVERBEND - Are you planning to enjoy a fish fry during Lent? We have the ultimate guide of go-to spots in the Riverbend where you can observe Lent and have a great meal with your community.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus

  • Where: Knights of Columbus McNicholas Club, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey
  • Time: 4–7 p.m.
  • Dates: Fridays, Feb. 15–March 29
  • Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for kids 6–12, free for kids under 6
  • More information:riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44378

Evangelical United Church of Christ

  • Where: 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey
  • Time: 4–7 p.m.
  • Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
  • Cost: $13 for all-you-can-eat, $10 for a fish sandwich and side, $5 for a hot dog and side
  • More information:riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44380

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus

St. Teresa Men’s Club

St. Henry Catholic Church

St. Mary Immaculate Parish

Mother of Perpetual Help

Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church

  • Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City
  • Time: 4–7 p.m.
  • Dates: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
    Cost: varies
  • More information:StElizabethGC.org

Bunker Hill Fire Department

Email sydney@riverbender.com with details if you have a fish fry you would like to see included in this ongoing article for the Easter season.

