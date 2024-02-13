The Ultimate Fish Fry Guide for Lent 2024
RIVERBEND - Are you planning to enjoy a fish fry during Lent? We have the ultimate guide of go-to spots in the Riverbend where you can observe Lent and have a great meal with your community.
Godfrey Knights of Columbus
- Where: Knights of Columbus McNicholas Club, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 15–March 29
- Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for kids 6–12, free for kids under 6
- More information:riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44378
Evangelical United Church of Christ
- Where: 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
- Cost: $13 for all-you-can-eat, $10 for a fish sandwich and side, $5 for a hot dog and side
- More information:riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44380
Edwardsville Knights of Columbus
- Where: 7132 Marine Road in Edwardsville
- Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
- Cost: varies
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44394KofC1143.com
St. Teresa Men’s Club
- Where: 1108 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville
- Time: 4–7:30 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 15
- Cost: $12 for adult, $7 for child, $8 for a sandwich
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439
St. Henry Catholic Church
- Where: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville
- Time: 4–7:30 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 29
- Cost: $12 for a plate
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439
St. Mary Immaculate Parish
- Where: 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield
- Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–22
- Cost: varies
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439
Mother of Perpetual Help
- Where: Parish Center, 200 N. Lange Avenue in Maryville
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
- Dates: Friday, Feb. 23
- Cost: varies
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439
Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church
- Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
- Dates: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
Cost: varies
- More information:StElizabethGC.org
Bunker Hill Fire Department
- Where: 801 S. Franklin Street in Bunker Hill
- Time: 5–8 p.m.
- Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22
- Cost: to be announced
- More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439
Email sydney@riverbender.com with details if you have a fish fry you would like to see included in this ongoing article for the Easter season.
