The Ultimate Fish Fry Guide for Lent 2024

RIVERBEND - Are you planning to enjoy a fish fry during Lent? We have the ultimate guide of go-to spots in the Riverbend where you can observe Lent and have a great meal with your community.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus

Where: Knights of Columbus McNicholas Club, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 15–March 29

Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for kids 6–12, free for kids under 6

More information: riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44378 Evangelical United Church of Christ Where: 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22

Cost: $13 for all-you-can-eat, $10 for a fish sandwich and side, $5 for a hot dog and side

More information: riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44380 Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Where: 7132 Marine Road in Edwardsville

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22

Cost: varies

More information: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44394KofC1143.com St. Teresa Men’s Club Where: 1108 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville

Time: 4–7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 15

Cost: $12 for adult, $7 for child, $8 for a sandwich

Cost: $12 for adult, $7 for child, $8 for a sandwich

More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439

St. Henry Catholic Church

Where: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville

Time: 4–7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 29

Cost: $12 for a plate

More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439 St. Mary Immaculate Parish Where: 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–22

Cost: varies

More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439 Mother of Perpetual Help Where: Parish Center, 200 N. Lange Avenue in Maryville

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Dates: Friday, Feb. 23

Cost: varies

More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439 Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City

Time: 4–7 p.m.

Dates: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22

Cost: varies

More information: StElizabethGC.org Bunker Hill Fire Department Where: 801 S. Franklin Street in Bunker Hill

Time: 5–8 p.m.

Dates: Fridays, Feb. 16–March 22

Cost: to be announced

More information:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=4439