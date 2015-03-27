Come and hear our own Christine Favilla and Virginia Woulfe-Beile, the Sierra Club’s Three Rivers Project Managers, illustrate and describe how this critical program works to protect and preserve the integrity of the rivers, wetlands, forests, open spaces, and floodplains in the Piasa Palisades’ region, while helping to build vibrant, sustainable communities. To accomplish their mission the focus is on education, community participation, administrative advocacy, and partnership building. Please join us to find out the good work that is happening in our region and learn how you can play important roles in this very unique and special Sierra Club activity. The program will be held on April 13

at 7:30 p.m., in the community room at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third Street in Alton. Everyone is invited to join the speakers for dinner at 5:45 p.m. at Mac’s Time Out at 315 Belle St. in Alton.

Contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024 for questions.