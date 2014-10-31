Eat, Drink & Be Merry!

Tickets are on sale now for the Taste of Downtown Alton

(Alton, IL) – For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety of local flavor from their favorite dining establishments at the Taste of Downtown Alton. The event will be held on Thursday, November 20th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.) with cash or check, as well as at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) where credit and debit payments can also be processed.

Approximately 20 restaurants will be offering samples of their cuisine, and a wide variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts will be served. Only 350 tickets will be sold and this event has a history of selling out so make sure to get tickets as soon as possible to be guaranteed entry. Please note that guests must be 21 or older, with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from this fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote Alton’s historic downtown district.

For more info please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or call 618-463-1016.

