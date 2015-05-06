Summer is a time for children to grow. This growth is nurtured by the Edwardsville YMCA. Over the past 50 years the Y’s Summer Camp has provided children with a safe and nurturing environment. Every weekday from 6:15 am – 6:00 pm during the summer is dedicated to camp and serving children while giving parents peace of mind.

Campers will call the Meyer Center on Goshen Road their home away from home during the summer. The Meyer Center Branch Director, Tom Verheyen, greatly anticipates this time of year. “We love having the kids at the Y all year long, but especially during the summer. We are able to provide a full service program from the last day of school all the way to the first day of school. We have a great summer leadership team, staff and activities that are second to none.”

The Edwardsville YMCA’s Summer Camp Director Chris Schomber has been involved with the camp for over 12 years not only as the director, but also a lead staff and counselor. Schomber understands what a parent looks for in a child care provider. “Our program has a policy for its counselors: be childlike, not childish. Whatever activity your camper is playing, our counselors are right there with them, providing the support and encouragement they need to succeed. Our counselors provide a positive influence on your camper that only the Y can provide.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A typical day at camp has children playing sports, games, swimming and working on crafts. Through these activities campers will learn to get along with their peers, how to share, work and ultimately grow together. The overall theme for 2015’s summer camp is “Let’s Grow Together!” Every week has a theme for the campers and activities centered on growing children’s minds, bodies and spirit.

Schomber understands the values of the YMCA and works every day to ensure his staff and ultimately the campers demonstrate these values. “Whether we are playing board games, swimming, roller skating, playing soccer or kick ball, going on field trips or any other activity, parents will know that their camper is witnessing first hand caring, respect, responsibility and honesty throughout their day.”

Children who have just completed kindergarten all the way through eighth grade have a place to go during the summer. Our younger campers will have the ability to make new friends, learn how to swim and gain self-confidence—skills that last far beyond camp. The Teen Adventure Camp allows 6th-8th graders to take responsibility for themselves and become confident, trustworthy members of our adult community. They are provided programming choices throughout the day, so each day of the week can be different if they choose. Independence (with adult mentoring) is an integral part to the success of our Teen Adventure program. Teen Adventure even takes a bonus field trip every Thursday to explore the St. Louis area.

The Edwardsville YMCA Summer Camp offers parents the ability to choose the number of weeks their child can be a participant. The weekly camp runs from June 1st – August 14th. Registration is now open and will run throughout the summer. Contact either center for additional information: Meyer at 655-1460 or Esic 656-0436 and Chris Schomber at the Meyer Center or cschomber@edwymca.com.

More like this: