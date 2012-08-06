Community Christian Church will be participating with thousands nationwide as they begin The Story on August 19th at 10:00 am. The 31-week chronological journey through the Bible provides an opportunity for people of all ages to understand God’s story and how it intersects with their story. Every week children, students and adults will focus on the same teaching of the Bible as they gather for Sunday worship or attend a small group at the church or in homes each week. Community Christian Church would like to invite you to experience The Story. For more information, visit www.considercommunity.com.

