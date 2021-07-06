SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Directors Kendall and Kara Whelpton couldn’t be more pleased with their new film and turnout for the premiere of “The Sleepless Unrest,” movie Friday night at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

Cast members Brian Murray and Richel Stratton from Edwardsville, are from A&E Ghost Hunters. The movie was inspired by the world-famous Conjuring Home in Maine.

The Sleepless Unrest" opens in theaters and on-demand July 16 from Gravitas Ventures.

With special access, a small group of filmmakers and paranormal investigators were allowed to move into the famously haunted home for two weeks in hopes of capturing evidence. During this time the group experienced, investigated, and documented every moment.

The film hopes to find answers to whether or not malevolent spirits still haunt the home. The premiere of the movie was well-received by an excited group in attendance.

Kendall Whelpton said premiering the film at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville was especially significant, and there was a fantastic turnout.

“We were excited to show the film for the first time to the actors, family members, and our friends,” Kendall said. “We are excited about the film and appreciate everybody’s support. Wildey has a history: the look, and awesome sound system, and screen are perfect for us. It made sense for us all to group up in the middle of the country. The intelligence in the home and response to what you are asking will stay with me for a while. I think anyone who watches this film will know what it is like to stay in the world-famous Conjuring House for two weeks.”

