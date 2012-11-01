(Godfrey, IL) - The Shops at Beverly Farm will be hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey, the Gift Shop, Resale Shop and Coffee Shop will be open.

The Gift Shop is filled with holiday floral arrangements, seasonal wreaths and many other Christmas and autumn inspired home décor items. The Resale Shop is fully stocked with clothes, shoes, purses, coats for all ages, shapes and sizes.

The Coffee Shop will be serving coffee in a variety of flavors as well as specialty drinks such as mochas, lattes, cappuccinos and fruit smoothies. Items from the Busy Bee Bakery will also be available.

Guests are invited to stop in and enjoy complimentary snacks and enter to win a free Christmas wreath. For more information, please contact Roy Becker at 618-466-1187.

