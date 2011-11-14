St. Louis − The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its 2011 Tree of Lights campaign during a tailgate party before the St. Louis Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Tailgate Party & Kickoff Program will be held in the Broadway Room in the America’s Center from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by the game at 3:05 p.m. in the adjoining Edward Jones Dome.

Tickets for admission to both the game and Tailgate Party start at $160 per person and include a $47 donation to The Salvation Army. Table sponsorships start at $1,500 and includes ten tickets to the party and game. All game tickets are field level tickets. Those interested in purchasing tickets or sponsoring the event should contact Laura Grainger at (314) 646-3188.

In a year of economic hardship and unprecedented natural disasters, The Salvation Army has come to the aid of those in need throughout Missouri and Southern Illinois. More than ever, The Salvation Army is seeing families and individuals asking for aid for the first time in their lives. The Salvation Army reaches out to the region through more than 100 programs at 14 regional worship and community centers.

The Salvation Army has served the St. Louis area in so many ways:

825,473 meals have been served to the needy and those affected by disaster to date in 2011;

15,927 people were given temporary shelter in 2010;

79,761 individuals were given Christmas assistance in 2010;

124,150 orders for grocery assistance have been filled to date in 2011; and

24,618 people given assistance in response to disaster in 2011, to date.



The Salvation Army is an international organization that has been doing the most good in the St. Louis region for 129 years. The Salvation Army serves community members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year through emergency disaster services and dozens of different programs that are designed to help people attain, or regain, self-sufficiency. For more information, please call 314.646.3000 or visit www.stl-salvationarmy.org.

