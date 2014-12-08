Meet Alice Goewey. She is “Santa’s Helper” at the Salvation Army at 525 Alby Street in Alton, 5 days a week. She volunteers tirelessly behind the scenes to fill the toy orders for the over 500 children being served this year through the local Corps in Alton.

Roughly 300 families from around the Riverbend have met with Alice and other volunteers to complete applications that will sign them up to receive toys and a food basket the week before Christmas. Alice attends The Salvation Army church and has been active with the Christmas toy distribution since 2000. Alice says the types of toys needed to complete the wish lists this year include family board games for older children, sports balls of all types, anything from the movie Frozen, Ninja Turtles, action figures, Minecraft, nail polish and lip gloss, craft kits, Go-Go puppy, baby dolls and toys for children 2 years old and under.

Article continues after sponsor message

To donate, please bring to The Salvation Army Monday – Friday from 9:00-12:00 and 1:00-4:00.

Also, there is a “Fill the Truck” toy drive at local Wal-Mart stores on Saturday, December 13th. Thank you for your support of the work and ministry of The Salvation Army this Christmas season.

Pictured Above: Alice Goewey stands before shelves that are in need of donations to complete the orders for toys of families served through The Salvation Army.

More like this: