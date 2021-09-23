ALTON-GODFREY - Monica Kerkemeyer and Sophia Kumagai of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Monica is the daughter of Andrew and Mary Kerkemeyer of Alton. She currently is ranked number one academically in the senior class of 2022. Her grade point average is over 4.75 on a 4.0 scale.

She has taken as many honors classes as possible but said that one of her favorite parts of high school was taking Mr. Goetten’s Engineering and Architecture classes. Here she learned how to use computer programs such as Inventor, CAD, and Revit. During her sophomore year, she attended a competition at LCCC and won a first-place medal for drafting.

Monica is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society), FCCLA, Architectural Drafting, and the Redbird Nest. In the past, she also participated in Saturday Scholars, Student Council, and the Chemistry Club.

She has participated in several community service activities, including her church’s tri-annual rummage sale, collecting trash on a one-mile stretch of the rural road near their home, and donating blood for the American Red Cross. She has worked as an election judge and as an undercover buyer for the Illinois Department or Revenue Liquor Control Commission, and at NCG Cinemas.

Article continues after sponsor message

Monica’s future plans are to attend the University of Illinois to major in Architecture.

Sophia is the daughter of Nicole Ezeagu and Takahiro Kumagai of Alton. She is currently ranked in the top 10 of the senior class of 2022 with a GPA of almost 4.6 and has achieved the Seal of Biliteracy in Japanese, despite that class not even being offered at Alton High School. Last year, she earned a score of 5 (the highest possible) on the AP test for Japanese. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is the Vice-President of Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society).

Sophia participated in the Alton High School musicals in 2019 and 2020. She is a member of the Voice Conservatory and has won several First Superior awards in the IHSA Solo and Ensemble competitions and was a semi-finalist at the Hal Leonard Vocal Competition last April. Sophia has also been very involved with acting both in middle school and at AHS.

With regards to community service, she has mentored through the STEM program, tutored AHS students in math through Mu Alpha Theta, helped run swim meets at Summer’s Port, and worked with the school district to label and organize school supplies for the middle school.

Sophia plans to carry a double major in Japanese Language and International Relations. She plans to use these to become a foreign service officer, who is a spokesperson on behalf of the United States in a foreign setting.

Monica and Sophia each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President-Elect Antione Williams.

More like this: