SPRINGFIELD - The Emancipation Proclamation is one of the most well-known documents of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. This program shares the events that brought Abraham Lincoln to live with his family at the Soldiers’ Home and the “behind-the-scenes” events that took place there leading to Lincoln issuing the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. Erin Mast will share this compelling story on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels.

Viewers can watch and participate in the program for free on September 29, 2021, at 7:00 pm on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page and YouTube channel. Reservations are not required, and the program is recorded for viewing after the premier.

"We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations. These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln's rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods," said Sarah Watson, executive director.

Ms. Erin Carlson Mast joined the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation as its President & CEO in January 2021. Prior to serving as the Foundation’s leader, Mast was the CEO & Executive Director of President Lincoln’s Cottage, a National Monument in Washington, DC.

These programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will end with a question and answer session with the virtual audience.

Looking for Lincoln Conversations is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

