The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide RIVERBEND - Easter is right around the corner, and we've got the ultimate round-up of egg hunts for your kiddos to enjoy. Are we missing a hunt? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information. Alhambra Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall in Alhambra

Cost: Free

Time: 1–4 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44388 Alton Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Rock Spring Park in Alton

Cost: Free

Time: 12–3 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/local-leaders-rally-for-altons-annual-easter-festivities-for-kids-71558.cfm Cambridge House of Maryville Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 23

Where: 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville

Cost: Free

Time: 1:30 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44128 Damascus Road Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt When: Sunday, March 24

Where: Damascus Road Fellowship in West Belleville

Cost: Free

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after Sunday service

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44426 EHS Key Club Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 23

Where: Schon Park in Glen Carbon

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Time: 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44427 First Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: First Baptist Church in Edwardsville

Cost: Free

Time: 2–4 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Edwardsville

Cost: Free

Time: 2–4 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44424 Lifepoint Church Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Lifepoint Church in Bethalto

Cost: Free; must register online

Time: 1–3 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44655 Paper Planes Ministries Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Riverfront Park in Alton

Cost: Free; registration online preferred

Time: 4–5:30 p.m.

4–5:30 p.m. More info: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/over-15000-eggs-paper-planes-ministries-to-host-their-community-easter-egg-hunt-71712.cfm The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 23

Where: 8965 State Route 162 in Troy

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44425 Restoring Hope Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River

Cost: Free

Time: 12–2 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44422 Village of Brighton Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Schneider Park in Brighton

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44538 Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 23,

Where: Hartford Park in Hartford

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m.

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44423 Wood River Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, March 23

Where: Central Park in Wood River

Cost: Free

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

