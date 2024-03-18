The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide
RIVERBEND - Easter is right around the corner, and we’ve got the ultimate round-up of egg hunts for your kiddos to enjoy. Are we missing a hunt? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.
Alhambra Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall in Alhambra
- Cost: Free
- Time: 1–4 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44388
Alton Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Rock Spring Park in Alton
- Cost: Free
- Time: 12–3 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/local-leaders-rally-for-altons-annual-easter-festivities-for-kids-71558.cfm
Cambridge House of Maryville Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 23
- Where: 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville
- Cost: Free
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44128
Damascus Road Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Sunday, March 24
- Where: Damascus Road Fellowship in West Belleville
- Cost: Free
- Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after Sunday service
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44426
EHS Key Club Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 23
- Where: Schon Park in Glen Carbon
- Cost: Free; donations accepted
- Time: 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44427
First Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: First Baptist Church in Edwardsville
- Cost: Free
- Time: 2–4 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44424
Lifepoint Church Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Lifepoint Church in Bethalto
- Cost: Free; must register online
- Time: 1–3 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44655
Paper Planes Ministries Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Riverfront Park in Alton
- Cost: Free; registration online preferred
- Time: 4–5:30 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/over-15000-eggs-paper-planes-ministries-to-host-their-community-easter-egg-hunt-71712.cfm
The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 23
- Where: 8965 State Route 162 in Troy
- Cost: Free
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44425
Restoring Hope Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River
- Cost: Free
- Time: 12–2 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44422
Village of Brighton Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 30
- Where: Schneider Park in Brighton
- Cost: Free
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44538
Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 23,
- Where: Hartford Park in Hartford
- Cost: Free
- Time: 11 a.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44423
Wood River Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, March 23
- Where: Central Park in Wood River
- Cost: Free
- Time: 10–11:30 a.m.
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=44808
