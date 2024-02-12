The Riverbend's Complete Ash Wednesday Guide for Feb. 14, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - Not sure where to go for Ash Wednesday this year? We have the ultimate Ash Wednesday guide right here, with Mass times and more to help you decide where to go on Feb. 14, 2024. Email sydney@riverbender.com with Mass times if there is a church we’re missing. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Where: 519 E. 4th Street in Alton

When: Mass at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:15 p.m.

More information: StMarysAlton.com St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Where: 717 State Street in Alton

When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More information: SSPPAlton.com St. Ambrose Parish Where: 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey

When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service of Ashes at 2:15 p.m.

More information: SaintAmbroseParish.org St. Francis Xavier Church Where: 506 S. State Street in Jerseyville

When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

More information: JerseyCountyCatholicChurches.org/Churches/St-Francis-Xavier St. Boniface Catholic Church Where: 110 N. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville

When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Word service with distribution of ashes at 12 p.m.

More information: St-Boniface.com St. Mary Parish Where: 1802 Madison Avenue in Edwardsville

When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dinner after 6:30 p.m. service.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church Where: 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon

When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reconciliation at 6 p.m.

More information: StCParish.org Saints Peter & Paul Parish Where: 207 Vandalia Street in Collinsville

When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

More information: SaintsPeter-Paul.org Mother of Perpetual Help Where: 200 N. Lange Avenue in Maryville

When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More information: MPHMaryville.org St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church Where: 1201 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville

When: Mass at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

More information: StTeresaBelleville.com St. Luke Roman Catholic Church Where: 301 North Church Street in Belleville

When: Mass at 6 p.m.

More information: StLukeBelleville.org St. Augustine of Canterbury Church Where: 1910 W. Belle Street in Belleville

When: Mass at 8 a.m.

More information: StASaints.org St. Henry Catholic Church Where: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville

When: Mass at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m.

More information: StHenryBelleville.com Cathedral of St. Peter Where: 200 W. Harrison Street in Belleville

When: Mass at 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

More information: CathedralBelle.org Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City

When: Mass at 8:15 a.m.

More information: StElizabethGC.org More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip