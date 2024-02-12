The Riverbend's Complete Ash Wednesday Guide for Feb. 14, 2024
RIVERBEND - Not sure where to go for Ash Wednesday this year? We have the ultimate Ash Wednesday guide right here, with Mass times and more to help you decide where to go on Feb. 14, 2024.
Email sydney@riverbender.com with Mass times if there is a church we’re missing.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
- Where: 519 E. 4th Street in Alton
- When: Mass at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:15 p.m.
- More information:StMarysAlton.com
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
- Where: 717 State Street in Alton
- When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- More information:SSPPAlton.com
St. Ambrose Parish
- Where: 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey
- When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service of Ashes at 2:15 p.m.
- More information:SaintAmbroseParish.org
St. Francis Xavier Church
- Where: 506 S. State Street in Jerseyville
- When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- More information:JerseyCountyCatholicChurches.org/Churches/St-Francis-Xavier
St. Boniface Catholic Church
- Where: 110 N. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville
- When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Word service with distribution of ashes at 12 p.m.
- More information:St-Boniface.com
St. Mary Parish
- Where: 1802 Madison Avenue in Edwardsville
- When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dinner after 6:30 p.m. service.
- More information:StMaryEdw.org
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
- Where: 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon
- When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reconciliation at 6 p.m.
- More information:StCParish.org
Saints Peter & Paul Parish
- Where: 207 Vandalia Street in Collinsville
- When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- More information:SaintsPeter-Paul.org
Mother of Perpetual Help
- Where: 200 N. Lange Avenue in Maryville
- When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- More information:MPHMaryville.org
St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church
- Where: 1201 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville
- When: Mass at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
- More information:StTeresaBelleville.com
St. Luke Roman Catholic Church
- Where: 301 North Church Street in Belleville
- When: Mass at 6 p.m.
- More information:StLukeBelleville.org
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church
- Where: 1910 W. Belle Street in Belleville
- When: Mass at 8 a.m.
- More information: StASaints.org
St. Henry Catholic Church
- Where: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville
- When: Mass at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m.
- More information:StHenryBelleville.com
Cathedral of St. Peter
- Where: 200 W. Harrison Street in Belleville
- When: Mass at 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- More information:CathedralBelle.org
Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church
- Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City
- When: Mass at 8:15 a.m.
- More information:StElizabethGC.org
