RIVERBEND - Not sure where to go for Ash Wednesday this year? We have the ultimate Ash Wednesday guide right here, with Mass times and more to help you decide where to go on Feb. 14, 2024.

Email sydney@riverbender.com with Mass times if there is a church we’re missing.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

  • Where: 519 E. 4th Street in Alton
  • When: Mass at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:15 p.m.
  • More information:StMarysAlton.com

St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church

  • Where: 717 State Street in Alton
  • When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • More information:SSPPAlton.com

St. Ambrose Parish

  • Where: 820 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey
  • When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service of Ashes at 2:15 p.m.
  • More information:SaintAmbroseParish.org

St. Francis Xavier Church

St. Boniface Catholic Church

  • Where: 110 N. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Word service with distribution of ashes at 12 p.m.
  • More information:St-Boniface.com

St. Mary Parish

  • Where: 1802 Madison Avenue in Edwardsville
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dinner after 6:30 p.m. service.
  • More information:StMaryEdw.org

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

  • Where: 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reconciliation at 6 p.m.
  • More information:StCParish.org

Saints Peter & Paul Parish

  • Where: 207 Vandalia Street in Collinsville
  • When: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • More information:SaintsPeter-Paul.org

Mother of Perpetual Help

  • Where: 200 N. Lange Avenue in Maryville
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • More information:MPHMaryville.org

St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church

  • Where: 1201 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville
  • When: Mass at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
  • More information:StTeresaBelleville.com

St. Luke Roman Catholic Church

  • Where: 301 North Church Street in Belleville
  • When: Mass at 6 p.m.
  • More information:StLukeBelleville.org

St. Augustine of Canterbury Church

  • Where: 1910 W. Belle Street in Belleville
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m.
  • More information: StASaints.org

St. Henry Catholic Church

  • Where: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville
  • When: Mass at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m.
  • More information:StHenryBelleville.com

Cathedral of St. Peter

  • Where: 200 W. Harrison Street in Belleville
  • When: Mass at 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
  • More information:CathedralBelle.org

Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church

  • Where: 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City
  • When: Mass at 8:15 a.m.
  • More information:StElizabethGC.org

More like this:

Oct 14, 2023 - Red Cross Needs Thousands Of Additional Blood Donations To Replenish Supply

Jan 11, 2024 - City Of Edwardsville Offers Warming Site List As Forecast Calls For Frigid Conditions

Yesterday - Alton Main Street Seeks Car Club Partner In Order To Continue The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

Nov 8, 2023 - Veterans Day Ceremonies, Parades and More Around the Riverbend

Jan 26, 2024 - St. Cecilia Catholic Church Begins Building Elevator After 30 Years of Fundraising

 