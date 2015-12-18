ALTON - Rotary RiverBend President Matt Waters of TheBANK of Edwardsville presented a $2,000 check Thursday to RiverBend Head Start President Chuck Parr and RiverBend Head Start Health Coordinator Ellen Fredrick.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization that does such great work for local expectant mothers," Waters said.

Recently, the local Rotarians facilitated multiple fundraisers to purchase "newborn baby kits" consisting of a baby tub, diapers, lotion, powder and more to be given to more than 30 local expectant mothers as a part of the Early Head Start Program.

The RiverBend Rotary meets for lunch on Thursdays at Mac's Time Out in Alton.

To learn more about this local nonprofit call RiverBend Head Start Public Relations Director Heather Hope at (618) 463-8913.

More like this:

Jan 17, 2024 - Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey Makes $2,000 Donation To Riverbend Head Start

Feb 6, 2024 - Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Retains BBB Accreditation As A Charity Seal Holder For 2024

Nov 23, 2023 - Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Org Donates Coats to Riverbend Head Start

Nov 15, 2023 - "It's Everything": Riverbend Head Start Receives $20,000 Donation for Kids' Dental Care

Feb 24, 2024 - Carolyn Jason Selected To Lead A Revisioning Of The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Program

 