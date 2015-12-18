ALTON - Rotary RiverBend President Matt Waters of TheBANK of Edwardsville presented a $2,000 check Thursday to RiverBend Head Start President Chuck Parr and RiverBend Head Start Health Coordinator Ellen Fredrick.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization that does such great work for local expectant mothers," Waters said.

Recently, the local Rotarians facilitated multiple fundraisers to purchase "newborn baby kits" consisting of a baby tub, diapers, lotion, powder and more to be given to more than 30 local expectant mothers as a part of the Early Head Start Program.

The RiverBend Rotary meets for lunch on Thursdays at Mac's Time Out in Alton.



To learn more about this local nonprofit call RiverBend Head Start Public Relations Director Heather Hope at (618) 463-8913.

