The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee presents the Young Adults Committee Scholarship Raffle. With six chances to win this is a great opportunity to help support our youth in the Riverbend area. Purchase your tickets today for your chance to win one of over $2,000 worth of prizes!

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of four representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and two seniors from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

Prior to the current pandemic, the YAC students partnered with area non-profit organizations to volunteer and learn about their mission. Throughout this 2020/2021 school year, the students have had an opportunity to learn from non-profit organizations via our monthly Zoom meetings. Our students and mentors have received presentations from Community Hope Center, Jacoby Arts Center, Kreative Kids Learning Center, American Cancer Society, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

This year the students have collaboratively created, coordinated, and presented a fundraiser with the anticipated collected proceeds to establish a scholarship fund, which will then be awarded to a deserving YAC student(s) at the end of the school year. The students this year with the help of their mentors have collected more than $2,000 in prizes. The prizes to be awarded are: an iPad Air, an iPad with cover, 2 sets of AirPods Pro, a Gift Card Bundle #1 ($200 value), and a Gift Card Bundle #2 ($150 value).

Tickets are 1 ticket for $10, 8 tickets for $50, and 20 tickets for $100. To purchase tickets, visit https://conta.cc/3nhhk23, call 618-467-2280, or purchase in person at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion 6722 Godfrey Road, Godfrey Illinois 62035. For any questions about the raffle, contact Trish Holmes or Stefanie Withers at 618-467-2280 or email tholmes@growthassociation.com or swithers@growthassociation.com.

Last year the students held a Riverbend Gift Card Raffle. The YAC was able to raise $9,500 from that very successful fundraiser. The money was split evenly and donated to Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, Illinois while the other half was given to Grace Napp, Alton High School, in the form of a scholarship. Napp is currently studying for her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri - Columbia. Riverbend Family Ministries has been able to continue their mission within our community with the donation.

