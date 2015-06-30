The Riverbend Growth Association will be host an informational presentation for their upcoming trip to Italy's stunning Tuscany. The Riverbend Growth Association invites chamber members, family and friends of chamber members to join them. The presentation will take place at the RBGA office on July 14th at 5:30pm located at 6722 Godfrey Road (LCCC’s Benjamin Godfrey Mansion). A representative from the RBGA’s travel partner, Chamber Discoveries, will lead the presentation and answer questions regarding the trip. Attendees reserving their trip during the presentation ill receive a special discount.

Rich in culture and stunning scenery, gorgeous Tuscany is the breathtaking destination! Enjoy a nine day journey back to the old country where you will have the opportunity to explore the Tuscan region. One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, Montecatini, offers the option of relaxing in one of the beautiful spas which make this resort town famous. You may decide to head out for some sight-seeing in Florence, home to such famous artists as Leonard da Vinci, Dante and Michelangelo. Take some time to explore the Piazza del Duomo before making your way to Pisa, home of the Leaning Tower. On another day you have the option to enjoy the picturesque cove of Portofino, known for its beautiful harbor, colorful houses and cobblestone streets. Tuscany absolutely provides an unforgettable Mediterranean experience.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to participate in an international journey to irresistible Tuscany, where program participants can experience the country’s culture, learn about its business climate, and make new friends,” said Monica Bristow, President.

Space is limited, so act fast. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to visit irresistible Tuscany, exchange ideas with local business representatives, make new friends, and build new memories.

For more information about this amazing trip please call the The Riverbend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 or email Monica Bristow at mbristow@growthassociation.com.

