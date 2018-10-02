ALTON - Alex St. Peters, a graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will be starting a full-time position at the RiverBend Growth Association in October.

Alex St. Peters first started interning with the RiverBend Growth Association in January of 2017. As an intern he acted as an office assistant and receptionist. In May of the same year he was hired on for part-time work as an office assistant, event assistant, marketing and social media coordinator, and (like all the staff at the Growth Association) helping the RBGA’s membership in whatever capacity he could.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to help the Riverbend region grow during this exciting time, and for the opportunity to connect with our members. I look forward to the journey I am about to begin, and I am excited about the work I will be able to do with the RiverBend Growth Association,” St. Peters remarked.

Alex St. Peters helps coordinate the committees of the RiverBend Growth Association, and is the Co-Chair of the Young Adults Committee. As Co-Chair he was able to help the students of the committee raise $5,200. The students then voted on which Non-Profit they volunteered with should receive half of the money, and the student with the most involvement with the committee received the other half. The five Non-Profits the Committee volunteered with were: Beverly Farm Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, Centerstone, Kreative Kids Learning Center, and The Power of the Giraffe. The money was given to Lauren Walsh of Marquette Catholic High School in the form of a scholarship and Kreative Kids Learning Center in the form of a donation.

“Alex is already a valued member of our team, bringing him on full-time will allow him to expand on the meaningful work he is currently doing, specifically with branding the Growth Association and the Young Adults Committee,” John Keller, President of the RiverBend Growth Association, explained.

Article continues after sponsor message

As the Member Communications Representative Alex will be assisting members with press releases and social media, being a part of different committees and organizations, and helping plan RiverBend Growth Association’s events.

Alex St. Peters is a long time member of the Riverbend residing in Alton, IL. He is a graduate of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Leadership Academy, has volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, participated in Reach Out And Read with the Alton School District, and is a part of the Upper Alton Association. Through Alton High School’s Work-Study program he was an Internal Marketing Intern at Cope Plastics in Alton.

About the RiverBend Growth Association:

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: