GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

Carrie Carpunky Photography

Carrie Carpunky Owner

5411 Godfrey Road, Suite F

Godfrey IL 62035

(618) 614-3249

carriecarpunky.com

Carrie Carpunky Photography is an award-winning maternity, newborn & family photographer newly located in Godfrey. With 11 years in business, and countless sessions, Carrie has moved her way up as one of the area's premier newborn photographers and has started mentoring photographers from all over the country.

S.M. Wilson & Co.

Gregory Williams Director of Client Development

222 1st Avenue, Ste A

Edwardsville IL 62025

(618) 973-0068

smwilson.com

S. M. Wilson is full-service construction management, design/build, and general contracting firm with offices in Edwardsville, IL, St. Louis, and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921 in Granite City, IL, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280

