The River Bend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., February 3, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Affordable Housing Development Corporation of Alton

Axis Spinal Care of Bethalto

Hoodco Building & Supply, Inc of Godfrey

Partners Insurance, Inc of East Alton

Pride, Inc of Godfrey

Republic Service/Allied Waste of Edwardsville

Schafer Chiropractic of Godfrey The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassocation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip