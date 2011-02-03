The River Bend Growth Association Announces New Members
February 3, 2011 2:07 PM
GODFREY, ILL., February 3, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Affordable Housing Development Corporation of Alton
- Axis Spinal Care of Bethalto
- Hoodco Building & Supply, Inc of Godfrey
- Partners Insurance, Inc of East Alton
- Pride, Inc of Godfrey
- Republic Service/Allied Waste of Edwardsville
- Schafer Chiropractic of Godfrey
The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassocation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
