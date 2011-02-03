GODFREY, ILL., February 3, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Affordable Housing Development Corporation of Alton
  • Axis Spinal Care of Bethalto
  • Hoodco Building & Supply, Inc of Godfrey
  • Partners Insurance, Inc of East Alton
  • Pride, Inc of Godfrey
  • Republic Service/Allied Waste of Edwardsville
  • Schafer Chiropractic of Godfrey

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassocation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

3 days ago - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Sep 27, 2023 - JLGA Invites Potential Members To Retro Recruitment Event, Oct. 5

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton's Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe Recognized For Finding Mall Sweet Spot

Aug 19, 2023 - Multiple Activities Are Scheduled To Mark Labor Day

 