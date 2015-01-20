Sheena Church, a Broker with RE/MAX Alliance, grew up in Granite City and resides in Brighton.  Asked about her strengths, she said “My greatest strength is empathy for my clients.”  “When a house goes on the market, there is nothing more important to a seller than knowing that the Agent they chose makes selling their house her number one priority – I’m that kind of Agent.”

Sheena’s mindset made choosing to become an Associate with RE/MAX Alliance an easy decision.  “Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX – I feel that fact alone demonstrates the advantages me and RE/MAX bring to the table in selling my clients property.”

Sheena Church works out of the REMAX/Alliance office in Collinsville.  Whether selling or buying, contact Sheena Church first!

 

Sheena Church

RE/MAX Alliance

531 Belt Line Road

Collinsville, IL 62234

(618) 345-2111 o

(618) 530-4489 c

BuyandSellwithSheena.com

www.SheenaChurch.remaxagent.com

 

