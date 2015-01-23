An Update from District 7 Schools

The District has received calls this week inquiring about our position on HB0064 The Right to Privacy in the School Setting Act.

District 7 has taken a consistent position on cyber-bullying to ensure our students’ safety from intimidation and harassment. The District will not tolerate bullying whether students are at school or at home.

Annually, District 7 reviews and revises its Parent Handbook and presents it to the Board of Education for approval. We have added the parent and student notifications required in The Right to Privacy in the School Setting Act to the 2015-16 Parent Handbook and will be presenting it to the Board of Education for approval prior to the end of this year.

The District respects the privacy of its students; however, if it would become necessary to access student passwords as the result of an ongoing investigation into an incident that impacted student safety, the District would do so. We believe that this law is a good tool for school administrators to use, within reason, to maintain a safe school environment for students, staff, and parents.

