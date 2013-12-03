The Christmas spirit is in full swing at Brown Street Baptist Church. Christmas carols, family time, and fudge – it’s all here! Join Brown Street Baptist Church on Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. for a special presentation of a Christmas musical for all ages, “The Richest Family in Town.”

It’s 1949, and life is quite different than we have it today. Times are hard, and money is tight. The story follows a young family who lost their father just two years before. Even though they are struggling to make ends meet, they’re happy, and they appreciate what they have.

When the local church decides to take up a special offering for a needy family in town, the kids jump at the chance to make a difference in another family’s life by giving them a Christmas they’ll never forget. They rake leaves, clean houses, babysit, and sell fudge. They scrimp and save, squirreling away every little bit of money for the special Christmas offering. All the while, they grow closer and closer as a family and eagerly look forward to Christmas Day when they can give their offering to the poorest family in town.

But when Christmas comes, it’s not quite like this family expected it to be. Their excitement and joy is clouded by the unthinkable tragedy that comes their way, and they have no idea how to handle it. Come see how this family learns that wealth is not always determined by the money in your bank account. The value of a giving heart is immeasurable, and with all of God’s blessings in life, even the poorest family can become “The Richest Family in Town.”

The play is accompanied by a beautiful arrangement of songs, both old and new, which will be sung by Brown Street Baptist Church’s adult and children’s choirs. Each song perfectly matches the scenes of the play, making the experience both meaningful and moving.

The play’s message is one that is perfectly timed for the Christmas season. “The point of it is giving. That’s the whole crux of it. It’s about what God has given to us and the great reward of giving in return,” Director Wendy Allen said.

Bring the whole family to Brown Street Baptist Church for a morning of laughter, enjoyment, and a time to remember the real reason for the season – the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Free admission.

About Brown Street Baptist Church

Brown Street Baptist Church is a fundamental Baptist church in Alton, IL. They are a member of the General Association of Regular Baptist Churches and the IL-MO Association of Regular Baptist Churches. BSBC’s focus is to reach their community with the gospel by showing them the love of Jesus Christ. They offer Sunday School classes for all ages, followed by morning and evening worship services. On Wednesday nights, BSBC hosts a prayer meeting, Awana clubs, youth group, and a children’s choir. The pastoral staff at BSBC consists of interim pastor Paul Mann and assistant pastor Mike Myers.

