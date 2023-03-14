JERSEYVILLE - A new cocktail bar and gaming lounge is coming to Jerseyville this summer, bringing affordable drinks and a comfortable atmosphere along with it. The Reserve Spirits & Gaming, which also has a location in Belleville, is planning to open its new Jerseyville location on May 3.

The Jerseyville location will be at 1600 S. State Street, Suite J, the former location of Uncorked Spirit. The Reserve Owner and Manager Patrick Goeke said they have quality cocktails at reasonable prices and an inviting atmosphere with a private gaming room.

“I think every town and every city deserves a place to have a nice cocktail at a reasonably fair price,” Goeke said. “We’re able to provide nicer cocktails at a price you wouldn’t normally see, and we try our best to have a really nice selection of bourbon and whiskey. We like to say there’s nothing in-house that we wouldn’t serve or drink ourselves.”

He said the business is currently awaiting its gaming license from the state of Illinois, but hopes to be licensed in late April in time for the opening on May 3. Goeke noted the Belleville location’s anniversary falls on May 7.

As far as the store itself, he said most of the main plumbing, electrical, and other work has been completed - it’s now a matter of installing carpet, a bar top, TVs, gaming machines, and then adding finishing touches.

At The Reserve, Goeke said you can get a $3 beer or a $30 glass of bourbon, emphasizing that they have “something for everybody.”

“If you would come into my bar in Belleville, you would know that a construction worker will sit right next to a biker sitting right next to a lawyer - everybody’s welcome,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, how much money you make or anything like that, there’s something for everybody.”

The Jerseyville location will be looking to hire a few locals as the store gets closer to opening. To learn more about The Reserve or apply online, visit thereservesg.com.

