WOOD RIVER - The Pump House Bar and Grill in Wood River renovations are coming to a close and a new sign was positioned in place on Wednesday. The Pump House is located at 1523 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Darren Vollmer, an owner, said the renovations will finish soon and the business will reopen in two to three weeks, around mid-August. There has been a massive overhaul of the kitchen with a 1,800-feet expansion. The Pump House building will now be 7,000 square feet with the addition and Vollmer says he knows it is one of the premier bar/restaurants in the entire Metro East with the expansion.

Vollmer said he thought the new sign also offered great potential for the business.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The sign has a digital reader and it will allow us to do messaging on our sign,” Vollmer said.

The Pump House will have new bathrooms, a new kitchen and prep room with the expansion. The bar/restaurant will continue to have its live music and second-to-none sound system, Vollmer added.

After a few months, Vollmer said The Pump House will begin to offer brick oven pizza on the menu after installation of new equipment.

“The brick oven pizza will be very successful,” Vollmer said.

More like this: