ALTON - Meredith Rea will be the owner of the new The Pink Cow ice cream stand in the old Ketchum Corner Kreem at 33 E. Elm St., Alton. Rea made the announcement on Wednesday and she has been greeted already with overwhelming support.

Meredith and her husband, Steve, have six children together and have gone through the St. Mary’s School to Marquette Catholic school progression. She said now that her kids are getting more advanced in school, she feels comfortable embarking on her next career move.

So one might ask, how did she and her family formulate the name “The Pink Cow?”

She said the naming process was difficult and she started with about 30 possibilities then narrowed it to The Pink Cow, Big Dipper, and Triple Scoop. She said The Pink Cow received all four female votes in her family and two of the male votes so it won by a 6-2 margin. She wanted her family all in on the name selection.

“I used the name Cow for ice cream and Pink was the feminine color that came to mind. I thought it had a catchy twist. I like the thought of what the building will look like branding this name. Pink just also seems like a good ice cream color.”

Meredith is uncertain when the business will open, but knows it will be soon. She and her family have been painting the old Ketchum Corner Kreem facility.

She said this will be completely different ownership in her name and to start with she will continue the Ketchum ice cream delights and other menu products. However, she said eventually they will add to the already delightful menu.

“We might be adding some products in the future, we will see how things go,” she said.

She estimated at least 25 people had stopped their cars on Elm Street and asked her what they were doing to the old Ketchum’s, so she knows people will be excited to see the business serving ice cream and other specialties again.

“We love Alton and this is a community place,” she said. “We would like to support other local businesses. We are excited about coming here and serving the Alton community.”

