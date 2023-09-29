Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This perfect combination of warm fall flavors and dairy deliciousness is a great way to kick off the day or to savor a nutritious dessert.

Yield: 6 servings

Article continues after sponsor message

Ingredients

  • 1 can (14 oz.) pumpkin, chilled
  • 3 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1 container (6 oz.) low fat vanilla yogurt
  • 2 cups low fat milk
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
  • 2 Tbsp. graham cracker crumbs, optional

Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients (except graham cracker crumbs) in a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour 1/6 of mixture into glasses.
  3. Top each serving with a teaspoon of graham cracker crumbs (optional).
  4. Enjoy!

Optional: Visit a local pumpkin patch and pick out your own sugar pie pumpkin to make your own pumpkin puree! See the recipe for homemade pumpkin puree below.

Roasted Pumpkin Puree: Wash the pumpkin and cut in half. Scoop out the seeds and pulp from the center. Place the pumpkin halves on a sheet pan and roast in an oven at 350oF for 45 minutes or until pumpkin is fork-tender and golden brown. Peel off the skin and discard. Puree the pumpkin until the mixture is smooth (you may need to add water if mixture gets too thick). Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use.

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - Pork Chops with Balsamic Glazed Apples and Onions Recipe

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Odyssey Tours Going “Behind The Bricks” For 2023 Season

Oct 11, 2023 - Maverick Ventures Doing Business As Cookie Factory, Recalls Some Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nov 20, 2023 - Durbin, Graham Announce Subpoenas To Big Tech CEOs To Testify About Their Failure To Protect Children Online

Jul 30, 2023 - Healthy Meal Options, Including Dairy Foods, Support School Success

 