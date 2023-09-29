Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

This perfect combination of warm fall flavors and dairy deliciousness is a great way to kick off the day or to savor a nutritious dessert.

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 can (14 oz.) pumpkin, chilled

3 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese

1 container (6 oz.) low fat vanilla yogurt

2 cups low fat milk

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

2 Tbsp. graham cracker crumbs, optional

Instructions

Place all ingredients (except graham cracker crumbs) in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour 1/6 of mixture into glasses. Top each serving with a teaspoon of graham cracker crumbs (optional). Enjoy!

Optional: Visit a local pumpkin patch and pick out your own sugar pie pumpkin to make your own pumpkin puree! See the recipe for homemade pumpkin puree below.

Roasted Pumpkin Puree: Wash the pumpkin and cut in half. Scoop out the seeds and pulp from the center. Place the pumpkin halves on a sheet pan and roast in an oven at 350oF for 45 minutes or until pumpkin is fork-tender and golden brown. Peel off the skin and discard. Puree the pumpkin until the mixture is smooth (you may need to add water if mixture gets too thick). Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use.

