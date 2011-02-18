THE PAZINSKIS REACH FOR THE STARS IN KING O' THE MOON Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater will present the sequel to OVER THE TAVERN, aptly named

KING O' THE MOON, March 11th through 20th at the ALT Showplace. The theater

group made a commitment to produce author Tom Dudzick's

semi-autobiographical trilogy over the course of three seasons. The

play-selection committee, directors, and Board of Governors were impressed

with the popularity and merits of the three plays which span three

decades.In KING O' THE MOON, the Pazinski family has left the conservative

1950s for the rebellious 1960s. Prior knowledge of this working-class family

is not a prerequisite to appreciating their ongoing trials and triumphs. As

Apollo 11 is about to land on the moon, the family gathers to honor their

late father's memory, and they quickly become entangled in each other's

problems - Rudy is re-thinking the priesthood, Eddie is preparing for

fatherhood and Vietnam, and Annie is contemplating divorce as their mother

Ellen considers a new romance. There's rarely a quiet moment in the Pazinski

household as they hurtle towards the next decade. ALT patrons embraced the

Pazinskis in 1959, at the dawning of the television era, and Lee Cox, PR

director for the theater, hopes that theater goers will embrace the family

through the medium of life theater. Cox has been in communication with the

author and found him genuinely pleased and impressed that the theater was

making the commitment to stage the three works.

Diana Enloe portrayed Sister Clarissa in OVER THE TAVERN....that character

has gone on to a "greater reward" in KING O' THE MOON and literally that

reward has become taking on the directing responsibilities for KING O' THE

MOON . Both Enloe and Cox have loved the journey and evolution of the

Pazinski family and Cox will direct the LAST MASS AT ST. CASIMIR'S ( OVER

THE TAVERN, PART III) IN JANUARY OF 2012.

Director Enloe describes KING O' THE MOON as" one of those tricky

contemporary pieces that is part comedy, part experience, part message, part

character sturdy, part family dynamic". She continues, "Ultimately I see

myself as a conductor, trying to maintain a balance of all parts...but the

central theme that holds all this together is tolerance. Especially

religious tolerance. And if there was ever a time for strong religious

tolerance in this country and around the globe, it is now."

The ensemble of six talented actors taking the audience back to 1969 is Gail

Drillinger ( Ellen) and Jeff Harrison (Walter, Ellen's "friend"); the young

adult Pazinski children are Todd Moore ( Eddie), Logan Sims ( Rudy), Elaine

Sims ( Annie), and Jake Shipton ( Georgie). Eddie's new wife, Maureen, is

played by Mikala Wilson. The cast guides the audience on a hilarious and

heartfelt journey just as the country is set to take big changes in 1969

and audience will surely enjoy the backdrop and soundtrack of authentic

transmissions from Apollo 11.

Reservations may be made by calling 618-462-6562; adult tickets are $14 and

students tickets ( through college with ID are $6). Group discounts are

available. KING O' THE MOON runs for nine performances, including two Sunday

matinees. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip